Simon Griffiths, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camden National, announced today that the board of directors of the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share. This quarterly payout results in an annualized dividend yield of 4.34% based on the September 29, 2025 closing price of the Company's common stock at $38.72 per share as reported by NASDAQ. The dividend is payable on October 31, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2025.
Acuity will pay a quarterly dividend of 17 cents per share. The dividend is payable on November 3, 2025, to shareholders of record on October 17, 2025.
Constellation Brands, a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that on September 30, 2025, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.02 per share of Class A Common Stock payable on November 13, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 30, 2025.
American Financial Group announced that it has declared a regular dividend of $0.88 per share of American Financial Group Common Stock. The dividend is payable on October 24, 2025, to holders of record on October 15, 2025. This dividend reflects a previously announced 10% increase over the annual rate in effect since the fourth quarter of 2024.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MKC,CAC,AYI,STZ,AFG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.