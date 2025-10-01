The Board of Directors of McCormick declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share on its common stocks, payable October 27, 2025, to shareholders of record October 14, 2025. This is the 101st year of consecutive dividend payments by the Company.

Simon Griffiths, President and Chief Executive Officer of Camden National, announced today that the board of directors of the Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share. This quarterly payout results in an annualized dividend yield of 4.34% based on the September 29, 2025 closing price of the Company's common stock at $38.72 per share as reported by NASDAQ. The dividend is payable on October 31, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2025.

Acuity will pay a quarterly dividend of 17 cents per share. The dividend is payable on November 3, 2025, to shareholders of record on October 17, 2025.

Constellation Brands, a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that on September 30, 2025, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.02 per share of Class A Common Stock payable on November 13, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 30, 2025.

American Financial Group announced that it has declared a regular dividend of $0.88 per share of American Financial Group Common Stock. The dividend is payable on October 24, 2025, to holders of record on October 15, 2025. This dividend reflects a previously announced 10% increase over the annual rate in effect since the fourth quarter of 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: MKC,CAC,AYI,STZ,AFG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.