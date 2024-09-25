Daily Dividend Report: MAA,MKC,AXP,SPGI,AEO

Mid-America Apartment Communities, today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $1.47 per share of common stock to be paid on October 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on October 15, 2024. This announcement represents the 123rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend declared by the company. Over its 30-year history, MAA has never reduced or suspended its quarterly common dividend payment.

The Board of Directors of McCormick declared a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share on its common stocks, payable October 21, 2024 to shareholders of record October 7, 2024. This is the 100th year of consecutive dividend payments by the Company.

The Board of Directors of American Express has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.70 per common share, payable on November 8, 2024, to shareholders of record on October 4, 2024.

The Board of Directors of S&P Global has approved a cash dividend on the Corporation's common stock for the fourth quarter of 2024. The dividend of $0.91 is payable on December 11, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 26, 2024. The annualized dividend rate is $3.64 per share. The Company has paid a dividend each year since 1937 and is one of fewer than 30 companies in the S&P 500— that has increased its dividend annually for more than 50 years.

American Eagle Outfitters announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share. The dividend was declared on September 24, 2024 and is payable on October 30, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 11, 2024.

