Luxfer Holdings, a global industrial company innovating niche applications in materials engineering, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 13 cents per ordinary share. The dividend will be payable on August 6, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 18, 2025.

Northpointe Bancshares, the holding company of Northpointe Bank, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.025 per common share, payable August 4, 2025, to stockholders of record as of July 15, 2025.

Healthpeak Properties, a leading owner, operator, and developer of real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery, announced that on July 7, 2025, its Board of Directors declared a monthly common stock cash dividend of $0.10167 per share for the third quarter of 2025, payable on July 31, 2025 to stockholders of record as of July 18, 2025. The monthly dividend reflects a quarterly dividend amount of $0.305 per share of common stock, and an annualized dividend amount of $1.22 per share of common stock.

Directors of A. O. Smith today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.34 per share on the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock. The dividend is payable on Friday, Aug. 15 to shareholders of record Thursday, July 31, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has declared a distribution of $0.12 per share payable on September 2, 2025 to shareholders of record on July 18, 2025. This distribution is in accordance with the Fund's current distribution policy of paying distributions on its shares totaling approximately 8 percent of its net asset value per year, payable in four quarterly installments of 2 percent.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: LXFR,NPB,DOC,AOS,ASG

