The Board of Directors of Lamb Weston Holdings today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share of Lamb Weston common stock. The dividend is payable on Nov. 29, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 1, 2024.

SM Energy today announces that its Board of Directors approved the increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on November 4, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 25, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Jacobshas declared a quarterly cash dividend payable to shareholders in the amount of $0.29 per share of Jacobs common stock. This dividend will be paid on Nov. 22, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 25, 2024.

Honeywell today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the company's regular annual cash dividend from $4.32 to $4.52 per share. The increase will be effective starting with the fourth-quarter dividend of $1.13 per share, which was declared today, and is payable on December 6, 2024, out of surplus to holders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Acuity Brands today declared a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2024, to shareholders of record on October 18, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: LW,SM,J,HON,AYI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.