Daily Dividend Report: LOW,DCI,ARE,HIG,QX

The board of directors of Lowe's has declared a quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and 20 cents per share, payable Aug. 6, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 23, 2025. This represents a 4% increase over the company's previous dividend of one dollar and 15 cents per share. Lowe's has paid a cash dividend every quarter since going public in 1961, and it has increased the dividend for more than 25 consecutive years.

Donaldson Company today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 30.0 cents per share, an increase of 11.1% from the prior quarterly dividend of 27.0 cents per share. The dividend is payable June 30, 2025, to shareholders of record on June 16, 2025. Donaldson is a member of the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index and calendar year 2024 marked the 29th consecutive year of annual dividend increases. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 69 years.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.32 per common share for the second quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2025 to stockholders of record on June 30, 2025. The dividend declared of $1.32 per common share is consistent with that of the preceding two quarters. Maintaining the dividend at its current level, in lieu of continuing with its recent historical growth rate averaging 4.5%, is expected to provide the company with additional liquidity of over $40.0 million on an annual basis.

The Hanover Insurance Group announced today its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.90 per share on the issued and outstanding common stock of the company, payable June 27, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2025.

Quanex Building Products today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on the Company's common stock, payable June 30, 2025, to shareholders of record on June 16, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: LOW,DCI,ARE,HIG,QX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.