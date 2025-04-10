Lennar Corporation has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share for both Class A and Class B common stock payable on May 7, 2025 to holders of record at the close of business on April 23, 2025.

Howmet Aerospace declared a dividend of 10 cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company, to be paid on May 27, 2025 to the holders of record of the Common Stock at the close of business on May 9, 2025.

Labcorp Holdings (LH) has declared a cash dividend of $0.72 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 11, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 29, 2025.

Unum Group (UNM) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.420 per share on its common stock to be paid May 16, 2025, to stockholders of record as of April 25, 2025.

AGNC Investment (AGNC) has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for April 2025. The dividend is payable on May 9, 2025 to common stockholders of record as of April 30, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: LEN, HWM, LH, UNM, AGNC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.