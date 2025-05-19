Lear, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.77 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 25, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2025.

Flowserve's Board of Directors has authorized a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on outstanding shares of common stock. The dividend is payable July 11, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 27, 2025.

First Merchants declared a cash dividend on May 16, 2025 of $0.36 per share. The dividend is payable on June 20, 2025, to common shareholders of record as of June 6, 2025. For purposes of broker trading, the ex-date of the cash dividend is June 5, 2025.

Rayonier announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a second quarter cash dividend of $0.2725 per common share. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2025, to shareholders of record on June 16, 2025.

Dillard's announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable August 4, 2025 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: LEA,FLO,FRME,RYN,DDS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.