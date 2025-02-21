Daily Dividend Report: KO, DHR, ABT, ECL, PCG

News & Insights

The Coca-Cola Company approved the company's 63rd consecutive annual dividend increase, raising the quarterly dividend approximately 5.2% from 48.5 cents to 51 cents per common share. The first quarter dividend is payable April 1 to shareowners of record as of March 14.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of its common stock, payable on April 25, 2025 to holders of record on March 28, 2025. This reflects an 18.5% increase over the previous dividend payment of $0.27.

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) declared a quarterly common dividend of 59 cents per share. The cash dividend is payable May 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2025.

Ecolab declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per common share, to be paid April 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 18, 2025.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) declared its first quarter 2025 regular cash dividend of $0.025 per share on the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2025.

