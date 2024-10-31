News & Insights

Daily Dividend Report: KIM,EBAY,AFL,ICE,COP

October 31, 2024

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Kimco's board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per common share, representing a 4.2% increase over the quarterly dividend in the corresponding period of the prior year. The quarterly cash dividend on common shares will be payable on December 19, 2024, to shareholders of record on December 5, 2024.

eBay's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.27 per share of the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 13, 2024 to stockholders of record as of November 29, 2024.

Aflac's board of directors declared the fourth quarter dividend of $0.50 per share, payable on December 2, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 20, 2024.

Intercontinental Exchange, a leading global provider of technology and data, announced today a $0.45 per share dividend for the fourth quarter of 2024, which is up 7% from the $0.42 per share dividend paid in the fourth quarter of 2023. The cash dividend is payable on December 31, 2024 to stockholders of record as of December 16, 2024. The ex-dividend date is December 16, 2024.

ConocoPhillips declared a fourth-quarter ordinary dividend of $0.78 per share payable Dec. 2, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 11, 2024. The Board of Directors approved an increase to the company's existing share repurchase authorization by up to $20 billion.

