Daily Dividend Report: IP,MMM,L,CMI,LUV

May 14, 2025 — 12:16 pm EDT

International Paper today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share for the period from April 1, 2025, to June 30, 2025, on the common stock of the Company, payable on June 13, 2025, to holders of record at the close of business on May 23, 2025.

The 3M Board of Directors today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.73 per share for the second quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable June 12, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 23, 2025. 3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years.

Loews announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable June 10, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 28, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Cummins today declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of one dollar and eighty-two cents per share. The dividend is payable on June 5, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 23, 2025.

Southwest Airlines Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.18 per share to Shareholders of record at the close of business on June 18, 2025, on all shares then issued and outstanding. The quarterly dividend will be paid on July 9, 2025.

