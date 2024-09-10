Daily Dividend Report: IDCC,BHE,BXP,PCAR,ORCL

InterDigital, a mobile, video and AI technology research and development company, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend from $0.40 to $0.45 per share. The increase in the regular quarterly dividend will take effect beginning with the dividend paid in fourth quarter 2024. The Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share on its common stock, payable on October 23, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 9, 2024.

Benchmark Electronics, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on October 11, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2024.

BXP, the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of common stock for the period July 1, 2024 to September 30, 2024, payable on October 31, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2024.

PACCAR's Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of thirty cents per share, payable on December 4, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2024.

The Oracle board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of outstanding common stock. This dividend will be paid to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 10, 2024, with a payment date of October 24, 2024.

