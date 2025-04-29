Daily Dividend Report: IBM,HON,F,WELL,SJW,WMB

The IBM board of directors today declared an increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend to $1.68 per common share, payable June 10, 2025 to stockholders of record as of May 9, 2025. This is the 30th year in a row that IBM has increased its quarterly cash dividend. IBM has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since 1916.

Honeywell today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.13 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 6, 2025, out of surplus to holders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2025.

The board of directors of Ford Motor today declared a second-quarter regular dividend of 15 cents per share on the company's outstanding common and Class B stock. The dividend is payable on June 2 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 12.

On April 28, 2025, the Welltower Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 of $0.67 per share. This dividend, which will be paid on May 22, 2025 to stockholders of record as of May 14, 2025, will be our 216th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

On April 25, 2025, the directors of SJW Group declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.42 per share, payable on June 2, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 12, 2025. The 2025 annualized dividend is expected to be $1.68 per share compared with $1.60 per share in 2024. Dividends have been paid on SJW Group's and its predecessor's common stock for more than 80 consecutive years, and the annual dividend amount has increased for 57 consecutive years, placing SJW Group in an exclusive group of companies.

Williams' board of directors has approved a regular dividend of $0.50 per share, or $2.00 annualized, on the company's common stock, payable on June 30, 2025, to holders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2025. This is a 5.3% increase from Williams' 2024 quarterly dividend of $0.4750 per share. Williams has paid a common stock dividend every quarter since 1974.

