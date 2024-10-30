Daily Dividend Report: IBM,CTAS,ENG,KHC,PZZA

The IBM board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.67 per common share, December 10, 2024 to stockholders of record November 12, 2024. With the payment of the December 10 dividend, IBM will have paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

Cintas announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share of common stock payable on December 13, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2024. Cintas has a strong record of returning capital to its shareholders and has consistently raised its dividend each year since Cintas' initial public offering 41 years ago in 1983.

Enbridge announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.9150 per common share, payable on December 1, 2024 to shareholders of record on November 15, 2024. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the September 1, 2024 dividend.

Kraft Heinz announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on Dec. 27, 2024, to stockholders of record as of Nov. 29, 2024.

Papa John's International today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per common share, payable November 29, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2024. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $1.84 per common share.

