Daily Dividend Report: HSY,APH,ICE,MCK,GLW

The Board of Directors of Hershey today announced quarterly dividends of $1.370 on the Common Stock and $1.245 on the Class B Common Stock. The dividends were declared April 30, 2025, and are payable June 16, 2025, to stockholders of record as of May 16, 2025. It is the 381st consecutive regular dividend on the Common Stock and the 162nd consecutive regular dividend on the Class B Common Stock.

Amphenol announced today that its Board of Directors approved the second quarter 2025 dividend on its Common Stock in the amount of $0.165 per share at its meeting held on April 30, 2025. The Company will pay this second quarter 2025 dividend on July 9, 2025 to shareholders of record as of June 17, 2025.

Intercontinental Exchange, a leading global provider of technology and data, announced today a $0.48 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2025, which is up 7% from the $0.45 per share dividend paid in the second quarter of 2024. The cash dividend is payable on June 30, 2025 to stockholders of record as of June 13, 2025. The ex-dividend date is June 13, 2025.

The Board of Directors of McKesson yesterday declared a regular dividend of 71 cents per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on July 1, 2025, to stockholders of record on June 2, 2025.

Corning's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 27, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 30, 2025.

