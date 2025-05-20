Daily Dividend Report: HRL,CHE,APLE,SB,MGEE

Hormel Foods, a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced its quarterly dividend on the common stock, authorized by the Board of Directors at 29.00 cents a share on May 19, 2025, will be paid August 15, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 14, 2025. The August 15 payment will be the 388th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company. Since becoming a public company in 1928, Hormel Foods has paid a regular quarterly dividend without interruption.

Following the stockholders' meeting, Chemed's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 50 cents per share on the Company's capital stock, payable on June 17, 2025, to stockholders of record as of May 29, 2025. This represents the 216th consecutive quarterly dividend paid to stockholders in Chemed's 54 years as a public company.

Apple Hospitality REIT today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular monthly cash distribution of $0.08 per common share. The distribution is payable on June 16, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 30, 2025. Based on the Company's common stock closing price of $12.05 on May 19, 2025, the annualized distribution of $0.96 per common share represents an annual yield of approximately 8.0%.

On May 19, 2025, the Safe Bulkers Board declared a cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.05 per share which is payable on June 20, 2025, to the shareholders of record at the close of trading on June 6, 2025. As of May 9, 2025, the Company had 102,309,935 shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

The board of directors of MGE Energy, today declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share on the outstanding shares of the company's common stock, payable June 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business June 1, 2025. MGE Energy has increased its dividend annually for the past 49 years and has paid cash dividends for more than 110 years.

