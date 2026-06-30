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GWRS

Daily Dividend Report: GWRS,PBHC,RGCO,CNXC

June 30, 2026 — 12:43 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Global Water Resources, a pure-play water resource management company, has declared under its dividend policy a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.02533 per common share, an annual dividend rate of $0.30396. The dividend will be payable on July 31, 2026, to holders of record at the close of business on July 17, 2026.

James A. Dowd, President and CEO of Pathfinder Bancorp, the bank holding company of Pathfinder Bank, has announced that the Company has declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company's voting common and non-voting common stock relating to the fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2026. The second quarter 2026 dividend will be payable to all shareholders of record on July 17, 2026 and will be paid on August 7, 2026.

The Board of Directors of RGC Resources declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2175 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on August 3, 2026 to shareholders of record on July 17, 2026. This is the Company's 329th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Concentrix's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share payable on August 4, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 24, 2026.

Daily Dividend Report: GWRS,PBHC,RGCO,CNXCVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: GWRS,PBHC,RGCO,CNXC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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GWRS
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