Global Partners today announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner, Global GP LLC, has declared a cash distribution of $0.7500 per unit, $3.00 per unit on an annualized basis, on all of its outstanding common units from April 1, 2025 through June 30, 2025. The distribution will be paid on August 14, 2025 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on August 8, 2025.

Kellanova today announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.58 per share on the common stock of Kellanova, payable on September 15, 2025, to shareowners of record at the close of business on is September 2, 2025. The ex-dividend date is September 2, 2025. This is the 403rd dividend that Kellanova has paid to owners of common stock since 1925 and is a one cent increase from its previous quarterly rate.

Donaldson, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 30.0 cents per share. The dividend is payable August 27, 2025, to shareholders of record on August 12, 2025. Donaldson is a member of the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index and calendar year 2024 marked the 29th consecutive year of annual dividend increases. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 69 years.

Equitable Holdings, the leading financial services holding company of Equitable, AllianceBernstein and Equitable Advisors, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of common stock. The dividend on the common stock will be payable August 12, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 5, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Hubbell today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid September 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on August 29, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: GLP,K,DCI,EQH,HUBB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.