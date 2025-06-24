GE Vernova today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a $0.25 per share quarterly dividend. The quarterly dividend will be payable on August 18, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 21, 2025.

TD SYNNEX announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per common share. The dividend is payable on July 25, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 11, 2025.

Last week Delta Air Lines' Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1875 per share, an increase of 25% over previous levels. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 31, 2025, and will be paid on August 21, 2025.

On June 20 the board of directors of AbbVie today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.64 per share. The cash dividend is payable August 15, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2025. Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by 310 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per common share, payable July 15, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2025. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $2.00 per common share.

The board of directors of Eli Lilly has declared a dividend for the third quarter of 2025 of $1.50 per share on outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on September 10, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: GEV,SNXDAL,ABBV,USB,LLY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.