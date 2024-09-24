Daily Dividend Report: FE,GIS,EIX,PNR,HRL

The Board of Directors of FirstEnergy today declared an unchanged quarterly dividend of $0.425 per share of outstanding common stock payable December 1, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 7, 2024.

The General Mills Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.60 per share, payable November 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of October 10, 2024. General Mills and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 126 years.

The board of directors of Edison International today declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.78 per share, payable on Oct. 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on Oct. 7, 2024.

Pentair announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share on November 1, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 18, 2024. This is the 48th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

Hormel Foods, a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced its quarterly dividend on the common stock, authorized by the Board of Directors at 28.25 cents a share on September 23, 2024, will be paid November 15, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2024. The November 15 payment will be the 385th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company. Since becoming a public company in 1928, Hormel Foods has paid a regular quarterly dividend without interruption.

