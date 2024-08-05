Daily Dividend Report: FDS,DOV,AMGN,PGR,MAR

FactSet, a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.04 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on September 19, 2024, to holders of record of FactSet's common stock at the close of business on August 30, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Dover today increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.515 per share, from the previous $0.51 per share, an increase of $0.005. This is the 69th consecutive year in which the Company has increased its annual cash dividend, demonstrating Dover's longstanding commitment to returning capital to shareholders. This increased dividend will be paid on September 16, 2024, to shareholders of record as of August 30, 2024.

Amgen today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $2.25 per share dividend for the third quarter of 2024. The dividend will be paid on September 6, 2024, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 16, 2024.

On August 2, 2024, the Board of Directors of Progressive declared a $0.10 per common share dividend, payable October 11, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 3, 2024.

Marriott International today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 63 cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 16, 2024.

