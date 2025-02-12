News & Insights

Markets
EXC

Daily Dividend Report: EXC,KHC,GLW,GILD,KDP

February 12, 2025 — 12:59 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On February 12, 2025, Exelon's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share on Exelon's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 14, 2025, Exelon shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 24, 2025.

Kraft Heinz announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on March 28, 2025, to stockholders of record as of March 7, 2025.

Corning's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 28, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 28, 2025.

Gilead Sciences, today announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared an increase of 2.6% in the company's quarterly cash dividend, beginning in the first quarter of 2025. The increase will result in a quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 28, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2025. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, payable in U.S. dollars, on the Company's common stock. The regular quarterly dividend will be paid on April 11, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 28, 2025.

Daily Dividend Report: EXC,KHC,GLW,GILD,KDPVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: EXC,KHC,GLW,GILD,KDP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EXC
KHC
GLW
GILD
KDP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.