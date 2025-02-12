On February 12, 2025, Exelon's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share on Exelon's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 14, 2025, Exelon shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 24, 2025.

Kraft Heinz announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on March 28, 2025, to stockholders of record as of March 7, 2025.

Corning's Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 28, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 28, 2025.

Gilead Sciences, today announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared an increase of 2.6% in the company's quarterly cash dividend, beginning in the first quarter of 2025. The increase will result in a quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 28, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 14, 2025. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share, payable in U.S. dollars, on the Company's common stock. The regular quarterly dividend will be paid on April 11, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 28, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: EXC,KHC,GLW,GILD,KDP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.