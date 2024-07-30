Daily Dividend Report: ENB,WELL,TXT,IBM,WMB

Enbridge announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.9150 per common share, payable on September 1, 2024 to shareholders of record on August 15, 2024. The amount of the dividend is consistent with the June 1, 2024 dividend.

On July 29, 2024, the Welltower Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 of $0.67 per share, an increase of 10% from the prior quarter. This dividend, which will be paid on August 21, 2024 to stockholders of record as of August 12, 2024, will be our 213th consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

The Board of Directors of Textron today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share on the company's Common Stock. All dividends will be paid on October 1, 2024 to holders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2024.

The IBM board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.67 per common share, payable September 10, 2024 to stockholders of record August 9, 2024. With the payment of the September 10 dividend, IBM will have paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

Williams' board of directors has approved a regular dividend of $0.4750 per share, or $1.90 annualized, on the company's common stock, payable on Sept. 30, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on Sept. 13, 2024. This is a 6.1% increase from Williams' third-quarter 2023 quarterly dividend of $0.4475 per share, paid in September 2023. Williams has paid a common stock dividend every quarter since 1974.

