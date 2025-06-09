Ellington Credit today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a monthly common dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on July 31, 2025 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2025.

Genpact, a global advanced technology services and solutions company, today announced that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.17 per common share for the second quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 18, 2025.

Ellington Financial today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.13 per share of common stock, payable on July 31, 2025 to common stockholders of record as of June 30, 2025

The Board of Directors of Park Aerospace has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share payable August 1, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2025. Park has paid 40 consecutive years of uninterrupted regular quarterly cash dividends, without ever skipping a dividend payment or reducing the amount of the dividend. The Company has paid $603.6 million in cash dividends, or $29.475 per share, since the beginning of the Company's 2005 fiscal year.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: EARN,G,EFC,PKE

