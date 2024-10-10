On October 8, 2024, the Domino's Pizza Board of Directors declared a $1.51 per share quarterly dividend on its outstanding common stock for shareholders of record as of December 13, 2024, to be paid on December 27, 2024.

Pfizer today announced that its board of directors declared a $0.42 fourth-quarter 2024 dividend on the company's common stock, payable December 2, 2024, to holders of the Common Stock of record at the close of business on November 8, 2024. The fourth-quarter 2024 cash dividend will be the 344th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Pfizer.

RTX announced today that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of 63 cents per outstanding share of RTX common stock. The dividend will be payable on Dec. 12, 2024 to shareowners of record at the close of business on Nov. 15, 2024. RTX has paid cash dividends on its common stock every year since 1936.

The board of directors of Ally Financial declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of the company's common stock, payable on November 15, 2024, to stockholders of record on November 1, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Ryder System declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.81 per share of common stock to be paid on December 20, 2024 to shareholders of record on November 18, 2024. This is Ryder's 193rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend - marking more than 48 years of uninterrupted dividend payments.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: DPZ,PFE,RTX,ALLY,R

