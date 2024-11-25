Daily Dividend Report: DCI,CWCO,RGCO,DSX,OBT

Donaldson today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 27.0 cents per share. The dividend is payable December 23, 2024, to shareholders of record on December 9, 2024. Donaldson is a member of the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index and calendar year 2024 will mark the 29th consecutive year of annual dividend increases. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 69 years.

Consolidated Water, a leading designer, builder and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share for the first quarter of 2025. The cash dividend is payable on January 31, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 2, 2025.

The Board of Directors of RGC Resources, at its meeting on November 22, 2024, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.2075 per share on the Company's common stock. The indicated annual dividend is $0.83 per share, a $0.03, or 3.8%, per share increase over the prior annual level. The Company has now increased the annual dividend 21 consecutive years. Paul Nester, CEO of RGC Resources, stated, "The Roanoke Gas utility continues to deliver solid operational and financial performance. Further, we are pleased that the MVP was completed in 2024 and now delivering affordable, reliable natural gas to Southwest Virginia. This dividend increase, our 21st annual increase, reflects our commitment to deliver long-term shareholder value." The dividend will be paid on February 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on January 17, 2025. This is the Company's 323rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

Diana Shipping has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.01 per share, based on the Company's results of operations during the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. The cash dividend will be payable on December 18, 2024 to all common shareholders of record as of December 11, 2024.

Orange County Bancorp, parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, today announced a $0.02 increase and a declaration of a $0.25 cash dividend per share of its common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 16, 2024 to shareholders of record on December 4, 2024.

