Daily Dividend Report: DAL,WPC,TXN,ABT,KR

Delta Air Lines' Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 10, 2024, and will be paid on October 31, 2024.

W. P. Carey reported today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.875 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $3.50 per share. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2024 to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2024.

Texas Instruments today said it will raise its quarterly cash dividend 5%, from $1.30 per share to $1.36, or $5.44 annualized. The higher dividend will be payable November 12, 2024, to stockholders of record on October 31, 2024, contingent upon formal declaration by the board of directors at its regular meeting in October. The increase is consistent with TI's long-term objective for dividends by providing a sustainable and growing dividend and reflects the company's continued commitment to return all free cash flow to its owners over time. Today's announcement marks 21 consecutive years of dividend increases.

The board of directors of Abbott today declared a quarterly common dividend of 55 cents per share. This marks the 403rd consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable Nov. 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 15, 2024. Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 52 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

The Kroger Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of 32 cents per share to be paid on December 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 15, 2024. The company's quarterly dividend has grown at a 13.5% compounded annual growth rate since it was reinstated in 2006.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: DAL,WPC,TXN,ABT,KR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.