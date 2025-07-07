Daily Dividend Report: CVS, FOUR, MMS, AMRK

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) announced, in connection with the 10,000,000 shares of 6% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock issued on May 5, 2025, that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $1.45 per share to be paid in cash on August 1, 2025 to holders of record as of the close of business on July 15, 2025.
Maximus (MMS) has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on August 31, 2025, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2025.
A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2025 to stockholders of record as of July 18, 2025.
