CVS Health (CVS) has announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of sixty-six and one-half cents per share. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2025, to holders of record on July 22, 2025.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR) announced, in connection with the 10,000,000 shares of 6% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock issued on May 5, 2025, that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $1.45 per share to be paid in cash on August 1, 2025 to holders of record as of the close of business on July 15, 2025.

Maximus (MMS) has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on August 31, 2025, to shareholders of record on August 15, 2025.

A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The dividend is payable on August 1, 2025 to stockholders of record as of July 18, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CVS, FOUR, MMS, AMRK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.