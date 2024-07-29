Corteva today announced its Board of Directors has authorized a common stock dividend of $0.17 per share, representing an annual increase of more than 6% over the company's previous quarterly dividend and payable September 17, 2024 to the company's shareholders of record on September 3, 2024. This is Corteva's fourth dividend increase since its 2019 spin-off and a result of the company's firm focus on driving margin expansion and sustainable long-term growth through industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement, together with disciplined operational execution. The announcement reflects Corteva's continued focus on returning capital to shareholders.

The Board of Directors of Canadian Pacific Kansas City today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share on the outstanding Common Shares. The dividend is payable on Oct. 28, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on Sept. 27, 2024.

The Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola declared a regular quarterly dividend of 48.5 cents per common share, payable Oct. 1 to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business Sept. 13.

The Board of Directors of Ingersoll Rand, a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and life science and industrial solutions, declared today a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of common stock payable on September 5, 2024, to stockholders of record on August 15, 2024.

Entergy's board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend payment of $1.13 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Sept. 3, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Aug. 13, 2024. Entergy has paid shareholders a cash dividend on its common stock continuously since 1988.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CTVA,CP,KO,IR,ETR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.