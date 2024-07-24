Daily Dividend Report: CTAS,ROL,WFC,MRK,BDX

Cintas announced that the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $1.56 per share of common stock payable on September 3, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2024. This represents a 15.6% increase over the prior quarter. Cintas has a strong record of returning capital to its shareholders and has consistently raised its dividend each year since Cintas' initial public offering 41 years ago in 1983.

Rollins, a premier global consumer and commercial services company announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.15 per share payable September 10, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 12, 2024.

Wells Fargo today announced its board of directors approved a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.40 per share, payable Sept. 1, 2024, to stockholders of record on Aug. 9, 2024. The third quarter dividend represents an increase of $0.05 per share, or 14%, from the prior quarter.

Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share of the company's common stock for the fourth quarter of 2024. Payment will be made on Oct. 7, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Sept. 16, 2024.

The Board of Directors of BD, a leading global medical technology company, today announced it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.95 per common share, payable on September 30, 2024 to holders of record on September 9, 2024. The indicated annual dividend rate is $3.80 per share.

