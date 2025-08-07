ConocoPhillips declared a third-quarter ordinary dividend of $0.78 per share payable Sept. 2, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 18, 2025.

Stryker announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share payable October 31, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2025, representing an increase of 5.0% versus the prior year and unchanged from the previous quarter.

The board of directors of Automatic Data Processing has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.54 per share payable October 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on September 12, 2025.

Canadian Natural Resources announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common shares of C$0.5875. The dividend will be payable on October 3, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 19, 2025. The Company's leading track record of growing and sustainable dividend continues, with 2025 being the 25th consecutive year of dividend increases with a compound annual growth rate of 21% over that time.

The board of directors of Ecolab today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per common share, to be paid October 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2025. Ecolab has paid cash dividends on its common stock for 88 consecutive years.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: COP,SYK,ADP,CNQ,ECL

