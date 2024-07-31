Clorox announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly dividend from $1.20 to $1.22 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable August 30, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 14, 2024. Clorox has a long history of providing value to its shareholders through regular dividend payments and annual dividend increases.

Skyworks Solutions' board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.70 per share of the Company's common stock, representing a 3% increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share. The dividend is payable on Sept. 10, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 20, 2024.

Kraft Heinz announced today that the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on Sept. 27, 2024, to stockholders of record as of Aug. 30, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Xcel Energy today declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of 54.75 cents per share. The dividends are payable October 20, 2024, to shareholders of record on September 13, 2024.

Mondelez International returned $2.2 billion to shareholders in cash dividends and share repurchases in the first half of 2024. Today, the company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.470 per share of Class A common stock, an increase of 11 percent. This dividend is payable on October 14, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CLX,SWKS,KHC,XEL,MDLZ

