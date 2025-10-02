CF Industries Holdings (CF) reported that its board of directors has declared a $0.50 per share dividend on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 28, 2025, to stockholders of record as November 14, 2025.

Costamare declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of US $0.115 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The dividend for the common stock is payable on November 6, 2025, to holders of record of common stock as of October 21, 2025.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has approved an increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend from $0.61 to $0.62 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The increased dividend will be payable on November 28, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 14, 2025. This change reflects an annualized dividend rate of $2.48 per share.

Bank OZK (OZK) declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Bank's common stock of $0.45 per share, up $0.01, or 2.27% from the prior quarter. The common stock dividend is payable on October 21, 2025 to shareholders of record as of October 14, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CF, CMRE, SBUX, OZK

