Daily Dividend Report: CAT,TT,MET,PG,O

The Board of Directors of Caterpillar voted today to maintain the quarterly dividend of one dollar and forty-one cents per share of common stock, payable Nov. 20, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Oct. 21, 2024. Caterpillar has paid a cash dividend every year since the company was formed and has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933. With this dividend payment, Caterpillar will have paid higher annual dividends to shareholders for 31 consecutive years and is recognized as a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

The Board of Directors of Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.84 per ordinary share, or $3.36 per share annualized. The dividend is payable December 31, 2024, to shareholders of record on December 6, 2024. The Company has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.

MetLife today announced that its board of directors has declared a fourth quarter 2024 common stock dividend of $0.545 per share. The dividend will be payable on Dec. 16, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 5, 2024.

The Board of Directors of the Procter & Gamble declared a quarterly dividend of $1.0065 per share on the Common Stock payable on or after November 15, 2024 to Common Stock shareholders of record at the close of business on October 18, 2024. P&G has been paying a dividend for 134 consecutive years since its incorporation in 1890 and has increased its dividend for 68 consecutive years.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced that it has declared the 652nd consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2635 per share, representing an annualized amount of $3.162 per share, is payable on November 15, 2024 to stockholders of record as of November 1, 2024.

