Daily Dividend Report: CAG,MTN,GIS,FBIN,NEWT

Conagra Brands today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.35 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on November 26, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 30, 2025. Conagra Brands has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since January 1976.

The Vail Resorts' Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.22 per share of Vail Resorts' common stock that will be payable on October 27, 2025 to shareholders of record as of October 9, 2025. In addition, the Company repurchased approximately 1.29 million shares during the quarter at an average price of approximately $156 per share for a total of $200 million.

The General Mills Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.61 per share, payable November 3, 2025, to shareholders of record as of October 10, 2025. General Mills and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 127 years.

Fortune Brands Innovations, an industry-leading home, security and digital products company whose purpose is to elevate every life by transforming spaces into havens, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 10, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 21, 2025.

NewtekOne announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share on the outstanding common stock of NewtekOne. The dividend is payable on October 24, 2025, to shareholders of record as of October 14, 2025.

