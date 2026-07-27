Daily Dividend Report: BKR,POR,FELE,RBA,HOPE

Baker Hughes announced that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A common stock payable on Aug. 17, 2026, to holders of record on Aug. 7, 2026.

The board of directors of Portland General Electric declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.55125 per share. The company's dividend is evaluated based on capital requirements and financial performance. PGE targets a dividend payout ratio of 60 to 70% over the long term. The quarterly dividend is payable on or before October 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 25, 2026.

Franklin Electric announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share payable August 20, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 6, 2026.

RB Global announces that on July 21, 2026 its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.33 per common share, payable on September 17, 2026 to shareholders of record on August 25, 2026. This dividend is considered an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

Hope Bancorp today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share. The dividend is payable on or about August 20, 2026, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 6, 2026.

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