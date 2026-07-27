Markets
BKR

Daily Dividend Report: BKR,POR,FELE,RBA,HOPE

July 27, 2026 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Baker Hughes announced that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A common stock payable on Aug. 17, 2026, to holders of record on Aug. 7, 2026.

The board of directors of Portland General Electric declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.55125 per share. The company's dividend is evaluated based on capital requirements and financial performance. PGE targets a dividend payout ratio of 60 to 70% over the long term. The quarterly dividend is payable on or before October 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 25, 2026.

Franklin Electric announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share payable August 20, 2026, to shareholders of record on August 6, 2026.

RB Global announces that on July 21, 2026 its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of US$0.33 per common share, payable on September 17, 2026 to shareholders of record on August 25, 2026. This dividend is considered an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

Hope Bancorp today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per common share. The dividend is payable on or about August 20, 2026, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 6, 2026.

Daily Dividend Report: BKR,POR,FELE,RBA,HOPEVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: BKR,POR,FELE,RBA,HOPE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BKR
POR
FELE
RBA
HOPE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.