Daily Dividend Report: BDX,LIN,WFC,AEP,GWW

The Board of Directors of Becton, Dickinson and Company, a leading global medical technology company, today announced it has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.04 per common share, payable on June 30, 2025 to holders of record on June 9, 2025. The indicated annual dividend rate is $4.16 per share.

Linde announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share. The dividend is payable on June 18, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 4, 2025.

Wells Fargo today announced its board of directors approved a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.40 per share, payable June 1, 2025, to stockholders of record on May 9, 2025.

The Board of Directors of American Electric Power has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 93 cents per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable June 10, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 9, 2025, and is the company's 460th consecutive quarterly common stock cash dividend. AEP has paid a cash dividend on its common stock every quarter since July 1910.

W.W. Grainger, announced today that its board of directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $2.26 per share, an increase of 10% from the most recent company dividend. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 12, 2025. "2025 is on track to be our 54th consecutive year of increased dividends, upholding Grainger's long-standing commitment to our shareholders. This increase reinforces our ability to continue investing in the business while also returning excess cash to shareholders," said D.G. Macpherson, Grainger Chairman and CEO.

