Atmos Energy said today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend increase on the company's common stock to 87.0 cents per share. The Fiscal 2024 annual dividend was $3.22. The Fiscal 2025 indicated annual dividend is $3.48. The dividend will be paid on December 9, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 25, 2024. This is the company's 164th consecutive quarterly dividend.

Tractor Supply, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on December 10, 2024 to stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on November 25, 2024.

Occidental announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share on common stock, payable on January 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 10, 2024.

UPS today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.63 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares. The dividend is payable December 5, 2024, to shareowners of record on November 18, 2024. Commitment to the dividend is one of UPS's core principles and a hallmark of the company's financial strength. UPS has either maintained or increased its dividend each year since going public in 1999.

The Board of Directors of Becton, Dickinson and Company has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.04 per common share, an increase of 9.5% from the previous quarter. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2024 to holders of record on December 9, 2024. The indicated annual dividend rate for fiscal year 2025 is $4.16 per share.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ATO,TSCO,OXY,UPS,BDX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.