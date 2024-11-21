Daily Dividend Report: A,PWR,NVDA,CB,APD

Agilent Technologies today announced the company has increased its quarterly dividend to 24.8 cents per share of common stock, a 5% increase over the previous dividend. The quarterly dividend will be paid on Jan. 22, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 31, 2024.

Quanta Services announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend to stockholders of $0.10 per share, or a rate of $0.40 per share on an annualized basis, which represents an approximately 11.1% increase from Quanta's last quarterly cash dividend paid in October 2024. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2025, to stockholders of record as of January 2, 2025.

NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on December 27, 2024, to all shareholders of record on December 5, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Chubb today declared a quarterly dividend equal to $0.91 per share, payable on January 3, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 13, 2024. This will be the third installment as approved by the company's shareholders on May 16, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Air Products today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.77 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on February 10, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 2, 2025.

