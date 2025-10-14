Daily Dividend Report: AOS,JNJ,C,LHX,PG

On Monday, October 13, 2025, the board of directors of A. O. Smith approved a 6% increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend rate to $0.36 per share. The dividend increase affects the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock. The dividend is payable on Monday, November 17 to shareholders of record Friday, October 31, 2025. "This dividend increase reflects our commitment to returning value to shareholders as part of our broader capital allocation strategy," said Steve Shafer, president and chief executive officer. "We are proud to say the five-year compound annual growth rate of our dividend rate is approximately 7%, and that we have increased our dividend each year for over 30 years."

Johnson & Johnson today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2025 of $1.30 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 9, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 25, 2025. The ex-dividend date is November 25, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup's common stock of $0.60 per share, payable on November 26, 2025, to stockholders of record on November 3, 2025.

The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.20 per common share, payable Dec. 5, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 17, 2025.

Procter & Gamble announced at today's Annual Meeting of Shareholders that the P&G Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.0568 per share on the Common Stock and on the Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock of the Company, payable on or after November 17, 2025 to Common Stock shareholders of record at the close of business on October 24, 2025. P&G has been paying a dividend for 135 consecutive years since its incorporation in 1890 and has increased its dividend for 69 consecutive years. This reinforces our commitment to return cash to shareowners, many of whom rely on the steady, reliable income earned with their investment in P&G.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AOS,JNJ,C,LHX,PG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.