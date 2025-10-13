Aon, a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.745 per share on Aon's outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable November 14, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 3, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.49 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 25, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 10, 2025.

The board of directors of Ameren today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 71 cents per share. This dividend is payable Dec. 31, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 9, 2025.

Fastenal reported its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.22 per share to be paid in cash on November 25, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 28, 2025. We began paying annual dividends in 1991, semi-annual dividends in 2003, and then expanded to quarterly dividends in 2011.

The Board of Directors of AES declared a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.17595 per share payable on November 14, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 31, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AON,VMC,AEE,FAST,AES

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.