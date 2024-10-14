The board of directors of Ameren today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 67 cents per share. This dividend is payable Dec. 31, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 11, 2024.

The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 cents per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 27, 2024, to the shareholders of record at the close of business on November 4, 2024.

The board of directors of Phillips 66 has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.15 per share on Phillips 66 common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 2, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 18, 2024.

NRG Energy today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.4075 per share, or $1.63 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on November 15, 2024, to stockholders of record as of November 1, 2024.

Aon, a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.675 per share on outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable November 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on November 1, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AEE,VMC,PSX,NRG,AON

