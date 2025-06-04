Markets
ACM

Daily Dividend Report: ACM,SNV,UNH,VBNK,VRT

June 04, 2025 — 01:51 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

AECOM, the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share as part of its ongoing quarterly dividend program. The dividend is payable on July 18, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 2, 2025.

The board of directors of Synovus Financial has declared a $0.39 per share dividend on the company's common stock, payable on July 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 19, 2025.

At its regular quarterly meeting, the UnitedHealth Group Board authorized payment of a cash dividend of $2.21 per share, to be paid June 24, 2025, to common stock shareholders of record as of the close of business June 16, 2025.

VersaBank today announced that cash dividends in the amount of CAD $0.025 per Common Share of the Bank have been declared for the quarter ending July 31, 2025, payable as of July 31, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 4, 2025.

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0375 per share of the company's Class A common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on June 26, 2025, to shareholders of record of Class A common stock at the close of business on June 16, 2025.

Daily Dividend Report: ACM,SNV,UNH,VBNK,VRTVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ACM,SNV,UNH,VBNK,VRT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ACM
SNV
UNH
VBNK
VRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.