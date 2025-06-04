Daily Dividend Report: ACM,SNV,UNH,VBNK,VRT

AECOM, the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share as part of its ongoing quarterly dividend program. The dividend is payable on July 18, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 2, 2025.

The board of directors of Synovus Financial has declared a $0.39 per share dividend on the company's common stock, payable on July 1, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 19, 2025.

At its regular quarterly meeting, the UnitedHealth Group Board authorized payment of a cash dividend of $2.21 per share, to be paid June 24, 2025, to common stock shareholders of record as of the close of business June 16, 2025.

VersaBank today announced that cash dividends in the amount of CAD $0.025 per Common Share of the Bank have been declared for the quarter ending July 31, 2025, payable as of July 31, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 4, 2025.

Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0375 per share of the company's Class A common stock. The cash dividend will be payable on June 26, 2025, to shareholders of record of Class A common stock at the close of business on June 16, 2025.

