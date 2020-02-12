Daily Dividend Report: ZTS,NOC,GOLD,AME,CLX

The Board of Directors of Zoetis has declared a second quarter 2020 dividend payable to holders of the company's common stock of $0.20 per share. The dividend is to be paid on Monday, June 1, 2020, to holders of record on Friday, April 17, 2020.

The board of directors of Northrop Grumman declared a quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share on Northrop Grumman common stock, payable March 11, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business Feb. 24, 2020.

Barrick Gold today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $0.07 per share, a 40% increase on the previous quarter's dividend, payable on March 16, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2020.

AMETEK today announced its Board of Directors has approved a 29% increase in its quarterly cash dividend on common stock to $0.18 per share from $0.14 per share. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2020. This dividend increase will raise the indicated annual rate to $0.72 per share.

Clorox announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable May 8, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 22, 2020. Clorox has a long history of providing value to its shareholders through regular dividend increases.

