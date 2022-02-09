The Board of Directors of Zoetis has declared a dividend of $0.325 per share for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend will be paid on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, to all holders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

The MMM Board of Directors today declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.49 per share for the first quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable March 12, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 18, 2022. 3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years. 3M has returned over $14 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchase over the last three years.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1875 per share, payable in U.S. dollars, on the Company's common stock. The regular quarterly dividend will be paid on April 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on April 1, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Cummins today declared a quarterly common stock cash dividend of 1.45 dollars per share, payable on March 3, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 18, 2022.

Mastercard today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 49 cents per share. The cash dividend will be paid on May 9, 2022 to holders of record of its Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of April 8, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ZTS,MMM,KDP,CMI,MA

