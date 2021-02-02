Markets
Daily Dividend Report: YUM,TEL,EMR,COP,HII

Yum! Brands announces a 6% Increase in the Quarterly Dividend to $0.50 Per Share. Yum! Brands Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend will be distributed March 12, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 12, 2021.

TE Connectivity today announced that the $0.48 per share quarterly dividend for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 will be payable on March 5, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 19, 2021. The dividend was approved by shareholders at the company's annual general meeting held on March 11, 2020.

The board of directors of Emerson today declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of fifty and a half cents ($0.505) per share of common stock payable March 10, 2021 to stockholders of record February 12, 2021.

ConocoPhillips announced a quarterly dividend of 43 cents per share, payable March 1, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 12, 2021.

Huntington Ingalls Industries announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.14 per share, payable on March 12, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb. 26, 2021.

