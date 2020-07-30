Daily Dividend Report: XOM,CMCSA,CVX,MCK,RSG

The Board of Directors of Exxon Mobil today declared a cash dividend of $0.87 cents per share on the Common Stock, payable on September 10, 2020 to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on August 13, 2020. This third quarter dividend is at the same level as the dividend paid in the second quarter of 2020. Through its dividends, the corporation has shared its success with its shareholders for more than 100 years.

Comcast announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 a share on the company's common stock. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 28, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 7, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Chevron declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and twenty-nine cents per share, payable September 10, 2020, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business August 19, 2020.

The Board of Directors of McKesson today declared a regular dividend of 42 cents per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on October 1, 2020, to stockholders of record on September 1, 2020.

Republic Services announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a 2-cent increase in the Company's regular quarterly dividend. The quarterly dividend of $0.425 per share will be paid on October 15, 2020, to shareholders of record on October 1, 2020. "We are raising the dividend by 5 percent which demonstrates the strength of our cash flow and commitment to efficiently return cash to shareholders," said Donald W. Slager, chief executive officer. "The annual dividend per share has increased 16 consecutive years, which reflects the consistency of our capital allocation practice and resiliency of our business."

