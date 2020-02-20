Daily Dividend Report: XEL,DPZ,PXD,TFX,TIF

The Board of Directors of Xcel Energy today raised the quarterly dividend on the company's common stock from 40.5 cents per share to 43 cents per share, which is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.72 per share. The dividends are payable April 20, 2020, to shareholders of record on March 13, 2020. "Today's dividend increase of 6.2% marks the seventeenth consecutive year that Xcel Energy has increased its dividend. It reflects the successful execution of our business plan and recognition of the importance of dividend growth to our shareholders," said Ben Fowke, chairman, president, and CEO of Xcel Energy.

On February 19, 2020, the Domino's Pizza's Board of Directors declared a $0.78 per share quarterly dividend for shareholders of record as of March 13, 2020 to be paid on March 30, 2020. This represents an increase of 20.0% over the previous quarterly dividend amount.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced today that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company's quarterly cash dividend to $0.55 per share (equivalent to $2.20 per share on an annualized basis as compared to $1.76 per share previously). The quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share is payable April 14, 2020, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2020.

Teleflex announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of thirty-four cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable March 16, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2020. Additional information about Teleflex can be obtained from the company's website at www.teleflex.com.

The Board of Directors of Tiffany has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.58 per share of Common Stock. The dividend will be paid on April 10, 2020 to shareholders of record on March 20, 2020. Future dividends are subject to declaration by the directors.

