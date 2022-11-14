Daily Dividend Report: WY,WLK,MAN,LOW,BMI

Weyerhaeuser today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.18 per share on the common stock of the company, payable in cash on December 16, 2022, to holders of record of such common stock as of the close of business on December 2, 2022.

The Board of Directors of Westlake declared today a regular dividend distribution of $0.3570 per share for the third quarter of 2022. This dividend will be payable on December 9, 2022, to stockholders of record on November 25, 2022. This is the 73rd successive quarterly dividend that Westlake has declared since completing its initial public offering in August 2004.

The Board of Directors of ManpowerGroup has declared a semi-annual dividend of $1.36 per share, payable on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2022.

The board of directors of Lowe's Companies has declared a quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and five cents per share, payable Feb. 8, 2023 to shareholders of record as of Jan. 25, 2023.

The Badger Meter Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.225 per share to shareholders of record on November 25, 2022, payable December 9, 2022.

