Weyerhaeuser today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.18 per share on the common stock of the company, reflecting a 5.9 percent increase from the prior quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share. The dividend is payable in cash on March 18, 2022, to holders of record of such common stock as of the close of business on March 4, 2022.

NIKE, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.305 per share on the Company's outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on April 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business March 7, 2022.

The Board of Directors of FedEx today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share on FedEx common stock. The dividend is payable April 1, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 7, 2022.

Honeywell announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.98 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on March 11, 2022, out of surplus to shareowners of record at the close of business on February 25, 2022.

Robert Half International today announced that its board of directors has approved an increase to its quarterly cash dividend, from $0.38 to $0.43 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on March 15, 2022, to all shareholders of record as of February 25, 2022.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: WY,NKE,FDX,HON,RHI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.