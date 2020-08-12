Daily Dividend Report: WYND,DLR,NI,PRU,CNO

Wyndham Destinations announced today its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share on its common stock, payable September 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2020.

Digital Realty, a leading global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today its board of directors has authorized quarterly cash dividends for common and preferred stock for the third quarter of 2020. Digital Realty's board of directors authorized a cash dividend of $1.12 per share to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 15, 2020. The common stock cash dividend will be paid on September 30, 2020.

The Board of Directors of NiSource today declared a quarterly common stock dividend payment of 21 cents per share, payable November 20, 2020 to shareholders of record as of October 30, 2020.

Prudential Financial announced today the declaration of a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share of Common Stock, payable on September 17, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 25, 2020.

CNO Financial Group announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on the company's common shares. The dividend will be payable September 24, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2020.

